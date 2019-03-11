Breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

The Instagram above reads:

"This is Seungri.

At this moment, it seems like it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I've decided to retire from the entertainment industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen. I am under investigation, and I will receive investigation with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be revealed.

During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hate from the public and been in a situation where every investigative agency in this country is investigating me. I just cannot accept causing pain to those around me just for my sake.

I would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who have shown me love for the past ten years. For the sake and honour of Big Bang and YG, [my career is] ending here.

I would like to apologise one more time.

Thank you for everything throughout the years."