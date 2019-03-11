breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Liv Lo, Fiona Fussi and More Partied It Up at the E! Asia Launch Party

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 12:46 AM

If anyone knows how to throw a party, it's E!

Last Friday, we celebrated the launch of E! Asia in Singapore at the gorgeous new Miaja Gallery, where we rolled out the red carpet (literally!) for our guests. Of course, giving them the E! Live From The Red Carpet experience was not enough, so we threw in a 180-degree photo booth, a sparkling spot on the red carpet, as well as a live illustration station.

But back to our guests: Glitzy celebs and influencers the likes of Liv Lo (our glamorous host of the evening), Fiona Fussi, Iman Fandi and Christabel Chua; regional influencers  Nana Law, Janeena Chan and Ayu Gani; as well as our very own E! News Asia hosts Yvette King, Mond Gutierrez, Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng walked the red carpet in style and, suffice to say, we were totally blown away.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all the fashionable looks of the night!

Ayu Gani, Janeena Chan, Nana Law, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Ayu Gani, Janeena Chan and Nana Law

Fiona Fussi, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Fiona Fussi

Ayu Gani, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Ayu Gani

Yvette King, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Yvette King

Liv Lo, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Liv Lo

Elizabeth Rahajeng, Maria Rahajeng, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Elizabeth Rahajeng and Maria Rahajeng

Mond Gutierrez, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Mond Gutierrez

Nana Law, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Nana Law

Karisa Sukamto, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Karisa Sukamto

Janeena Chan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Janeena Chan

Iman Fandi, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Iman Fandi

Preeti, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Preeti Nair

Nana Law, Christabel Chua, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Nana Law and Christabel Chua

Sahur Saleim, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Sahur Saleim and guest

Natalie Gee, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Natalie Gee

Angie Chen, Pakkee Tan, Hanan Haddad, Syed Zulfadli, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Angie Chen, Pakkee Tan, Hanan Haddad and Syed Zulfadli

Brie Benfell, Ming Bridges, Brandy Dallas, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Brie Benfell, Ming Bridges and Brandy Dallas

Ning Zhen Tan, Shania Sukamto, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Ning Zhen Tan and Shania Sukamto

Maria Rahajeng, Mond Gutierrez, Yvette King, Elizabeth Rahajeng, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Maria Rahajeng, Mond Gutierrez, Yvette King and Elizabeth Rahajeng

Chi Wanteng, Jerome Lim, Stella Ng, Miao Chan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Chi Wanteng, Jerome Lim, Stella Ng and Miao Chan

Gaby Aw, Andre Hendrata, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Gaby Aw and Andre Hendrata

Andrea Sim, Pakkee Tan, Eugene Lim, Hanan Haddad, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Andrea Sim, Pakkee Tan, Eugene Lim and Hanan Haddad

Cephas Tan, Yong Shuying, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Cephas Tan and Yong Shuying

Kailyn Tan, Debby Kwong, Jas Guo, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Kailyn Tan, Debby Kwong and Jas Guo

Kimberly Ong, Charmaine Tan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Kimberly Ong and Charmaine Tan

Amadea Choo, Matthew Gideon, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Amadea Choo and Matthew Gideon

Nicole Kee, Karen Tan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Nicole Kee and Karen Tan

Aloysius Lee, Preeti, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Aloysius Lee and Preeti Nair

Emily Koo, Pakkee Tan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Emily Koo and Pakkee Tan

Rowena Chan, Doreen Chia, Peiqi Wong, Brenda Lim, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Rowena Chan, Doreen Chia, Peiqi Wong and Brenda Lim

Mellissa Wong, Natalie Thomas, Melanie Speet, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Mellissa Wong, Natalie Thomas and Melanie Speet

Lim Lixuan, Bryan Loon, Jacqueline Yong, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Lim Lixuan, Bryan Loon and Jacqueline Yong

Adriel Chiun, Pakkee Tan, Shawn Ang, Gerald Tan, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Adriel Chiun, Pakkee Tan, Shawn Ang and Gerald Tan

Charlene Chua, Yokes Lim, Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Charlene Chua and Yokes Lim

