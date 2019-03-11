If anyone knows how to throw a party, it's E!

Last Friday, we celebrated the launch of E! Asia in Singapore at the gorgeous new Miaja Gallery, where we rolled out the red carpet (literally!) for our guests. Of course, giving them the E! Live From The Red Carpet experience was not enough, so we threw in a 180-degree photo booth, a sparkling spot on the red carpet, as well as a live illustration station.

But back to our guests: Glitzy celebs and influencers the likes of Liv Lo (our glamorous host of the evening), Fiona Fussi, Iman Fandi and Christabel Chua; regional influencers Nana Law, Janeena Chan and Ayu Gani; as well as our very own E! News Asia hosts Yvette King, Mond Gutierrez, Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng walked the red carpet in style and, suffice to say, we were totally blown away.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all the fashionable looks of the night!