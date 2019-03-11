breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Something In The Rain's Jung Hae-In Reveals His Sexiest Photoshoot Yet

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 12:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jung Hae-In

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

30-year-old South Korean actor, Jung Hae-in has graced the glossy pages of fashion magazines several times since starring in the hit Netflix K-drama, Something In The Rain. In the show he starred alongside Korea's sweetheart, 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin. The story revolved around a socially stigmatised romance between an older woman and a younger man. 

The romantic K-drama catapulted Hae-in into stardom, garnering him legions of both Korean and international fans. He is often casted in younger roles due to his boyish good-looks and adorable smile. Hence, there is a sort of innocence surrounding the actor's image. 

Over the weekend, Hae-in announced his fashion spread for W Korea's March 2019 issue and the rising star had fans gasping at his photoshoot. Dressed in a medley of menswear pieces from Chanel, Dior and more, Hae-in was photographed in a manner that emphasised his manliness and swag. 

The W Korea spread also featured some topless shots of Hae-in, something that is rarely seen from the actor. This is not the first time W Korea featured the actor on the cover. He was also shot for W Korea's cover just August last year and here he is, gracing the cover yet again in just a matter of six months. 

Truly a testament to the man's rising popularity. 

 

Read

Korean Musician Christian Yu's Thirstiest Moments To Date

The first cover spread had a more polished concept, with lots of suits and clean-cut looks. His latest spread, on the other hand, places a greater emphasis on streetwear and creating an effortless swag. The photos had the actor on a beach, on a hotel bed with fashionably dishevelled outfits.

Currently, Hae-in is in the middle of filming an MBC drama titled Spring Night (봄밤), directed and produced by Ahn Pan-Seok. He was also the director of Something In The Rain

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Celebrities , Asia , K-pop , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 202

Will an Uncommon James Shipping Crisis Further Fuel Kristin Cavallari's "Firing Spree"?

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Why Artem Chigvintsev Made a Special Cameo on Nikki Bella's Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Has the Cutest Nickname for Saint West

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Leaves Shameless: What Happened to Fiona Gallagher?

Brie Bella Total Bellas 408

Retiring?! Brie Bella's Big Career Announcement Blindsides Nikki on Total Bellas

Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin

Miley Cyrus' Throwback Photo With Hailey Baldwin Will Make Your Day

JWoww, Birthday, Atlantic City

Inside JWoww's Surprise Birthday Party With Her Jersey Shore Co-Stars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.