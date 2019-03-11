30-year-old South Korean actor, Jung Hae-in has graced the glossy pages of fashion magazines several times since starring in the hit Netflix K-drama, Something In The Rain. In the show he starred alongside Korea's sweetheart, 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin. The story revolved around a socially stigmatised romance between an older woman and a younger man.

The romantic K-drama catapulted Hae-in into stardom, garnering him legions of both Korean and international fans. He is often casted in younger roles due to his boyish good-looks and adorable smile. Hence, there is a sort of innocence surrounding the actor's image.

Over the weekend, Hae-in announced his fashion spread for W Korea's March 2019 issue and the rising star had fans gasping at his photoshoot. Dressed in a medley of menswear pieces from Chanel, Dior and more, Hae-in was photographed in a manner that emphasised his manliness and swag.