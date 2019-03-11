Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 12:51 AM
30-year-old South Korean actor, Jung Hae-in has graced the glossy pages of fashion magazines several times since starring in the hit Netflix K-drama, Something In The Rain. In the show he starred alongside Korea's sweetheart, 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin. The story revolved around a socially stigmatised romance between an older woman and a younger man.
The romantic K-drama catapulted Hae-in into stardom, garnering him legions of both Korean and international fans. He is often casted in younger roles due to his boyish good-looks and adorable smile. Hence, there is a sort of innocence surrounding the actor's image.
Over the weekend, Hae-in announced his fashion spread for W Korea's March 2019 issue and the rising star had fans gasping at his photoshoot. Dressed in a medley of menswear pieces from Chanel, Dior and more, Hae-in was photographed in a manner that emphasised his manliness and swag.
The W Korea spread also featured some topless shots of Hae-in, something that is rarely seen from the actor. This is not the first time W Korea featured the actor on the cover. He was also shot for W Korea's cover just August last year and here he is, gracing the cover yet again in just a matter of six months.
Truly a testament to the man's rising popularity.
The first cover spread had a more polished concept, with lots of suits and clean-cut looks. His latest spread, on the other hand, places a greater emphasis on streetwear and creating an effortless swag. The photos had the actor on a beach, on a hotel bed with fashionably dishevelled outfits.
Currently, Hae-in is in the middle of filming an MBC drama titled Spring Night (봄밤), directed and produced by Ahn Pan-Seok. He was also the director of Something In The Rain.
