by Jess Cohen | Sat., 9 Mar. 2019 7:25 PM

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lea Michele has officially tied the knot!

People reports that the Glee alum wed beau Zandy Reich in front of close friends and family on Saturday in Napa, Calif. The couple told People, "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

This exciting news comes one month after Lea took a trip to Hawaii for her bachelorette party with her BFFs Emma RobertsJamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Lea and Zandy first went public with their relationship in July 2017. The couple confirmed their romance while holding hands in New York City.

"They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," a source told E! News at the time.

For Lea, Zandy was someone outside of the entertainment business. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business. 

Photos

Lea Michele's Bachelorette Party

In April 2018, the 32-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to Zandy, president of clothing brand AYR. Sharing a photo of her ring, Michele captioned the diamond shot, "Yes."

 

A source told E! News that Zandy proposed to Lea with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The insider also added that the newly engaged duo "couldn't be happier."

Lea Michele

Instagram

A few months later, the couple enjoyed an engagement party alongside pals Ashley TisdaleHilary DuffBecca Tobin and Billie Lourd.

"The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly so incredible," Lea shared on Instagram Stories. "Z and I love you all and are forever grateful."

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting wedding news!

