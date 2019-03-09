What started out as just an envy-inducing beach getaway in Bakers Bay turned into something much more for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos on Saturday night of the multi-talented artist donning a gorgeous diamond ring on her ring finger. A bonfire sparkled in the background as the baseball player cupped his newly minted fiancée's hand in his.

J.Lo captioned the photo with a bunch of heart emojis, whereas the baseball star confirmed, "she said yes."

The "Dinero" singer's longtime manager Benny Medina confirmed the happy information to E! News and added, "Jennifer and Alex are engaged!" This isn't just wonderful news for the soon-to-be newlyweds, either.