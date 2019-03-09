Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to his late friend and fellow rapper the Notorious B.I.G., twenty-two years after his murder.

The East Coast "Big Poppa" rapper, who also went by Biggie Smalls and whose real name is Christopher Wallace, was shot dead at age 24 as he was riding in a vehicle leaving a music industry party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in 1997. His killer was never found. Diddy had attended the same party and the two left in separate vehicles at the same time with their entourage.

"There will NEVER be another," Diddy wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Biggie at an outdoor gathering. "The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!!!!!!!! Happy Biggie Day!"