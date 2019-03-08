Frederick M. Brown/Christopher Polk/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 8 Mar. 2019 11:37 AM
Frederick M. Brown/Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Imagine a world with zero sexism?
For some, it's a dream that can absolutely be a reality sooner rather than later. But for others, it's a possibility that seems so far away.
Regardless of where you stand, today is a celebration of girl power as the world celebrates International Women's Day.
Some may take the day to shop and support local businesswomen. Others will consider paying it forward to deserving women in need. As for Glamour, they decided to ask a few impressive ladies to envision a world without sexism.
Their answers will leave you inspired and hopeful for a brighter future.
"A world without sexism would be a world where hard work, merit, and qualifications are put before gender. True partnerships would be present rather than the constrictions of traditional roles," supermodel, actress and Strong4Me Fitness founder Kate Upton shared with the publication. "Instead of being put in a box, everyone is on an even playing field and therefore benefits. This is the world in which I want my daughter to thrive."
For others, they believe the end of sexism would result in women earning more money in their respective fields.
"I would probably be a billionaire by now," Empire star Taraji P. Henson shared with the publication. "I'd have more zeros in my bank account, for sure."
Nina Dobrev added, "I feel like I wouldn't get out of as many parking tickets and speeding tickets if sexism didn't exist. But I'd also have more opportunities and higher pay if sexism didn't exist."
As for Maren Morris, who just released a new album titled GIRL, she predicts the music landscape would look a bit more different.
"I don't know if I would shave my legs quite as diligently," she shared. "If sexism didn't exist, a lot more girls would be at the top of the country music chart."
Read the full feature including thoughts from Geena Davis, Melinda Gates and more powerful ladies online now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?