Luke Perry's daughter Sophie Perry is paying tribute to her mom and his ex-wife, who she credits with being the family's rock after the actor's death.

The Riverdale star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died on Monday at age 52, days after he suffered a massive stroke. Luke is survived by family members such as Sophie, 18, son Jack Perry, 21, their mother and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp—who was married to the actor between 1993 and 2003, and his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer. Sophie posted a photo of her and her mother, as well as a pic of her mom with Luke years ago, on Instagram on Friday, International Women's Day.

"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f--king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend," she wrote. "Wow, how cliché, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?"