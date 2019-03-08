Today is a day for women.

On Friday, the Hollywood stars aligned to celebrate International Women's Day, the annual day held on March 8 in celebration of gals everywhere.

Famous names all around the world took a moment out of their day to acknowledge the holiday with empowering messages of hope, love and support for their fellow ladies.

"Women are: Resilience Perseverance Intelligence Generosity," songstress Shakira wrote on social media along with a montage of photos of different women.

Your Hollywood BFF Jennifer Garner also celebrated the day with a short, but strong message: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay, today and every day. #alwayshelpasister."