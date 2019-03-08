Meghan Markle doesn't see the nasty posts people make about her on Twitter, or read stories about herself in the press.

That is because she doesn't use it. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who has been the target of racism, unconfirmed rumors of "difficult" behavior and of an alleged feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and other hateful messages on social media, revealed this on Friday in a Queen's Commonwealth Trust panel discussion about issues affecting women today.

When asked by the event's chairwoman and senior editor of The Economist Anne McElvoy if she looked at Twitter, she said, "No, sorry no. For me that's my personal preference."

She was asked she responded to newspaper headlines describing her feminism as "trendy" and whether it was "water off a duck's back."

"I don't read anything," she said. "It's much safer that way, but equally that's just my own personal preference, because I think positive or negative, it can all sort of just feel like noise to a certain extent these days, as opposed to getting muddled with that to focus on the real cause. So for me, I think the idea of making the word feminism trendy, that doesn't make any sense to me personally, right? This is something that is going to be part of the conversation forever."

Earlier this week, the royal family instituted a series of online "community guidelines," which aim to "help create a safe environment on all social media channels run by the Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace." This means more resources will be devoted to deleting comments on its social media accounts that target Meghan, and also to blocking abusive Twitter and Instagram users, CNN reported on Friday, adding that software is being used to filter out the use of the N-word as well as emojis of guns and knives.