Jennette McCurdy is ready to open up about a personal health battle.

In support of the recent National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, the iCarly star penned a personal essay for the Huffington Post about her own experience.

"My disordered eating started when I was 11. As a child actress working in Hollywood, I quickly learned that remaining physically small for my age meant I had a better chance of booking more roles," she wrote in a new essay published Friday morning. "Unfortunately, I had a trusty and dedicated companion ready to help me with my burgeoning anorexia: my mom!"

According to the former Nickelodeon star, Jennette's mom had been hospitalized for anorexia on several occasions when she was a teenager. In fact, the actress says she's "not convinced [my mom] ever overcame her disordered eating."