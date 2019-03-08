Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are homebodies in love.

The 44-year-old actor and 38-year-old actress been together for more than 11 years, have been married for more than five years and have two daughters, Lincoln, who is almost 6, and Delta, 4. With hectic schedules—she stars on the show The Good Place while he appears on The Ranch—and two young kids, date nights are far and few between. And Bell and Shepard are OK with that.

"We've probably had nine in the last six years, if we're being honest," Shepard told Parade in an interview posted on Friday.

He said he and Bell prefer intimate group hangs with friends, along with their daughters.

"We play board games and the kids destroy the house and that's just a fun Sunday," he said.