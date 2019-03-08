It may have been an interview about R. Kelly, but people are talking just as much about Gayle King.

The CBS This Morning anchor has captivated viewers around the country with the composure she kept during a wildly heated interview with the singer this week. The network aired various parts of the sit-down over the course of this week, though it was the initial teaser clips aired Tuesday night that really grabbed people's attention. In the short videos, Kelly got worked up as he denied allegedly holding women against their will.

"This is not me! I'm fighting for my f--king life!" he exclaimed as he hit his hands together and began to cry. In more of that moment that aired the next morning, Kelly continued his outburst as he stood up screaming and crying about the allegations against him and the state of his life now. Meanwhile, King remained admirably composed and a photo capturing their contrasting dispositions quickly went viral.