Happy International Women's Day to all our lovely female E! readers out there! It is the day to celebrate women and all their accomplishments.

In any case, that should be a daily occurrence. If you are a woman who needs words of affirmation and daily inspiration to put yourself in a positive state of mind, you can turn to social media and its network of supportive women. While social media has been painted in a rather negative light, it's easy to forget that there are plenty of positive feminism going around that balance negativity.

Instagram can quickly turn into a monster when we start comparing ourselves to the highlight reels of people we look up to. So today, we are introducing you to nine Instagram accounts that are run by women and practise positive feminism. These accounts are filled with inspirational quotes, humorous illustrations and memes that feature the ups and downs of womanhood. They also become communities that we can be a part of, for additional support.

So, for a boost of confidence and female empowerment, follow these Instagram accounts.