These mothers are not messing around!

The first episode of E!'s digital series Mom2Mom gets right down to business. Hosted by Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner, the new show's format is just as it sounds: Empowered moms talking to other empowered moms about, well, mom stuff. "Motherhood is full of unexpected moments," says Carissa. "And sometimes you just need a drink a laugh and a girlfriend who's been there."

During its inaugural episode, the host sits down with actor, country singer and entrepreneur Jana Kramer, who welcomed her second child with Mike Caussin (a sweet baby boy named Jace) last November.

As far as rearing the next generation of Kramer-Caussins is concerned, Carissa's guest—whose daughter Jolie Rae recently celebrated her third birthday—notes that having a boy comes with an entirely new set of question marks. For example: