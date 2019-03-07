Eric McCandless via Getty Images
Caelynn Miller-Keyes didn't have a pageant perfect experience while on The Bachelor during Colton Underwood's season.
Despite being "blind-sighted" during the hometown dates episode, where she was ultimately let go, the hardest part about her experience has been "the hate," she tells E! News in an exclusive interview.
"I have pretty thick skin and I don't let things get to me but when you're having people tell you to 'go kill yourself' and you're having people think that they know you, but they're only really getting to see one layer and one side of you, that has been the most difficult thing in this whole process."
Adding, "We're signing up to be on TV and we knew that there would be trolls, but I think just the way that the trolls have been this year—it's just been absolutely insane."
She tells us she's not the only one dealing with vicious messages.
"I know we've all experienced a ton of hate and I'm getting death threats, or I'm not getting death threats but Kirpa [Sudick] is getting death threats. Cassie [Randolph] is getting a ton of hate. I'm getting told to kill myself, and I think it's better that we're all banning together in this moment rather than having animosity or tension."
The pageant queen hopes Bachelor Nation, and everyone else for that matter, can "be kind."
"Remember that we are real people and your words can be hurtful," she says.
Not all messages have been negative.
During Colton's season, she opened up about her sexual assault, and says "thousands and thousands of survivors, men and women, come forward and share their stories with me, which I'm very appreciative about."
The star continues, "Numerous people have sent me DM's sharing their stories, which was amazing. It made me realize that I'm going to continue to do something in a line of work. Whether it be starting my own charity or foundation but I'll definitely continue in that line."
Earlier in the season, Caelynn and fellow contestant Cassie were accused of "not being there for the right reasons." Rumors spread around the mansion that the two were allegedly plotting their next reality TV show move: to be the next The Bachelorette.
However, Miller-Keys wants to make it crystal clear that she and Cassie weren't conspiring to be on ABC's spin-off show of The Bachelor.
"I do not want to be The Bachelorette," the pageant queen tells us. "And Cassie and I were telling the truth."
She continues, "That's not a desire that was in either of our hearts. We wanted the best for our best friend so I wanted her to find happiness if I ended up with Colton and she said the same to me. There was never any talks of being [on] The Bachelorette."
Although The Bachelorette isn't something the reality TV personality would do, she admits she'd consider joining Bachelor in Paradise.
"Paradise seems more low-key. [It] seems like less pressure and less hate involved. There's always going to be hate, but I think our season of girls, we got it on an extreme level."
On the topic of Hannah B. being rumored as the next The Bachelorette, Caelynn wishes her nothing but the best.
"I think she would be a really funny bachelorette," she says. "I think It would be a very different season from what we've ever seen before. It will be unpredictable."
Adding, "I think with Hannah B, she doesn't really have any restrictions. She's just herself and funny and [quirky] whereas some leads maybe try to be more composed."
Despite all of the drama from Colton's season, the pageant beauty says she's prioritizing herself and putting her love life on hold. "I'm just focused on being single."