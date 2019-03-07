Is Top Chef Season 16 About to Have an All-Female Finals?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 7 Mar. 2019 2:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Top Chef

Bravo

Top Chef: Kentucky has just four contestants as of the Thursday, March 7 episode and we need to take a moment to marvel: It's three women and a black man.

Eric Adjepong, Sara Bradley, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Michelle Minori are all that remain of the 15 contestants (18 if you count Brother Luck, Carrie Baird and Jim Smith who were involved in Last Chance Kitchen) who put their knives to good use throughout season 16.

With just one more round before the finals, Top Chef: Kentucky could have an all-female final competition.

Photos

18 Fascinating Secrets Revealed About Top Chef

In "The Tase of Macau," airing Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, the four contestants must cook with the world's smelliest fruit, durian. The fruit is a delicacy in Macau. However, can host Padma Lakshmi and guest judge Abe Conlon handle the last Quickfire of the season?

Then, after getting a tutorial in traditional cuisine of Macau, the chefs are joined by family members from home. In the elimination challenge, they're tasked with blending their own heritage with Chinese flavors.

See below for a breakdown of the contestants and their wins.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Caitlin Steininger

Wins: 0

Caitlin was the first to be eliminated with her tomato cobbler, salt and pepper biscuits and homemade ricotta.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Natalie Maronski

Wins: 1

Despite winning the first challenge, Natalie was sent home in week two for her meyer lemon curd pie with mascarpone and bourbon glaze.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Kevin Scharpf

Wins: 0

Kevin went home in week three for his ricotta cake with ricotta whipped cream and macerated cherries.

Article continues below

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Pablo Lamon

Wins: 0

Pablo was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. His dish was the seared scallops with sunchoke, apple puree and lime.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Nini Nguyen

Wins: 2

Nini was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. She served front of the house and provided the cocoa nib sorbet, chocolate crumble and chocolate ganache.

Brother Luck, Top Chef

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

ELIMINATED: Brother Luck

Wins: 0

Brother Luck, a season 15 contestant, returned to the competition via Last Chance Kitchen...and then was eliminated the same episode he returned in.

Article continues below

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Brandon Rosen

Wins: 0

Brandon found himself in the bottom twice a few times, and finally got the boot during the big cut of beef challenge.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Brian Young

Wins: 1

While he has one win so far, Brian was also in the bottom three twice before getting sent home after the party boat challenge.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMNATED: David Viana

Wins: 0

Despite taking home two Quickfire Challenge wins, David never won a main challenge before being sent home.

Article continues below

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED Eddie Konrad

Wins: 1

One win to his name, for Eddie, the big cuts of beef challenge. He didn't make it to the semi-finals.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Justin Sutherland

Wins: 0

Justin has skated by through most challenges, not once getting a top dish.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Adrienne Wright

Wins: 0

After nearly being eliminated in the first episode, Adrienne went on to place high a few times...but was sent home in China.

Article continues below

Top Chef

Bravo

Sara Bradley

Wins: 1

Sara found herself in the bottom a few times, but has stuck in the competition.

Top Chef

Bravo

Michelle Minori

Wins: 1

Michelle was another middle of the pack contestants before picking up a win in Nashville. However, she was eliminated, but returned after Last Chance Kitchen.

Top Chef

Bravo

Kelsey Barnard Clark

Wins: 2

Kelsey had a few dishes in the top category, and finally won in the boat challenge. She took home the first win in China.

Article continues below

Top Chef

Bravo

Eric Adjepong

Wins: 3

Eric was middle of the pack until a recent top dish and win.

Top Chef airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Chef , VG , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Amanda Garcia, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

The Challenge's Amanda Garcia Addresses Unaired Prank Claims

American Idol

American Idol's Best, Most Memorable Auditions Ever

Grey's Anatomy

Giacomo Gianniotti on Grey's Anatomy Unlocking a New Layer of Love Between Meredith and DeLuca

Luke Perry, Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley Pays Touching Tribute to Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry

Wynonna Earp

The Fight for Wynonna Earp Continues, Now With a Billboard From Melanie Scrofano

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Tries to Shed Some Light on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama

Women Changing TV, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Sandra Oh, Issa Rae, Busy Philipps

Let's Go Girls! These 15 Women Are Changing TV as We Know It & We Are So Here for It

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.