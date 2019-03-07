Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Released From Jail

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 7 Mar. 2019 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker has been released from jail, E! News has confirmed.

Records show that John Ford, who has been arrested for trespassing on the 23-year-old supermodel's property multiple times in the last year, was released from jail on Feb. 22. According to the LA City Attorney's office, Ford was found competent in department 95 (the mental health division of Los Angeles County Superior Court) on Feb. 20. He pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing on Feb. 21, and was sentenced to 180 days county jail, 36 months summary probation, and a stay-away protective order, ordering him to stay 1,000 yards from Jenner and her residence.  

Back in October, Ford was arrested for trespassing on Jenner's property. Following the October incident, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got a restraining order against Ford. In paperwork obtained by E! News at the time, Jenner was granted a restraining order after the man trespassed on her property four times in the last three months.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

During one of those incidents, Jenner was at her home, but security intervened before anything could happen. "As a result of Mr. Ford's repeated stalking, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress," Jenner stated.

The following month, Jenner received a more long-term restraining order against Ford. Jenner's attorney confirmed to E! News in November that she was granted a five-year restraining order against Ford, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from her, not go near her house and he's not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with her.

Kendall Jenner, Mert and Marcus Vogue Dinner, Milan Fashion Week 2019

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast now reports that Ford had been in custody since last year and served 90 days of the 180 in jail and was given credit for time served.

Ford is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

E! News has reached out to Jenner's attorney for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Legal , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Charged With DUI 2 Months After Arrest

American Idol

American Idol's Best, Most Memorable Auditions Ever

Porsha Williams, Baby Shower, Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Defends Michael Jackson's Legacy Following Leaving Neverland Premiere

Camila Mendes, Luke Perry, Instagram

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Cole Spouse Mourn Death of Luke Perry

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Round 2

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

Grey's Anatomy

Giacomo Gianniotti on Grey's Anatomy Unlocking a New Layer of Love Between Meredith and DeLuca

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.