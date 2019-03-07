Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Released From Jail

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker has been released from jail, E! News has confirmed.

Records show that John Ford, who has been arrested for trespassing on the 23-year-old supermodel's property multiple times in the last year, was released from jail on Feb. 22. According to the LA City Attorney's office, Ford was found competent in department 95 (the mental health division of Los Angeles County Superior Court) on Feb. 20. He pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing on Feb. 21, and was sentenced to 180 days county jail, 36 months summary probation, and a stay-away protective order, ordering him to stay 1,000 yards from Jenner and her residence.

Back in October, Ford was arrested for trespassing on Jenner's property. Following the October incident, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got a restraining order against Ford. In paperwork obtained by E! News at the time, Jenner was granted a restraining order after the man trespassed on her property four times in the last three months.