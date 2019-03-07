Porsha Williams celebrated the upcoming arrival of her little one with a glamorous baby shower.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dressed to the nines in a floral ensemble for the big event, thrown by her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, in late February. Ahead of the shower, which was also planned by ellyB Events, the Bravo star struck a pose in a gorgeous red dress.

Now that some time has passed since the event, Williams is taking her fans inside of her shower, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. In one video, Williams and McKinley can be seen dancing and laughing together inside the bash.

"Oh you already know it was a turn up!" Williams captioned the post. "Ain't no party like a McKinley party."