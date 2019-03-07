Why Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis Is So Devastating

His admission, that he made "in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base," was crushing. And not just because it's hard to hear that anyone has been diagnosed with a disease as terrifying as cancer, particularly a form with discouraging odds that has already claimed such beloved Hollywood icons as Patrick Swayze, Alan Rickman and Aretha Franklin.

For the past three-plus decades, the 78-year-old native of Ontario, Canada has just been reliably there for us, turning up on our TV set each weeknight to teach us about literature, state capitals and world leaders in his soothing, authoritative voice. And while some stars might begrudge being pigeonholed so completely for the bulk of their career, the former Canadian Broadcasting Corporation newsreader seems to relish his roles as America's teacher.

"You have to set your ego aside," he reasoned to Vulture in November about the secret to his longevity. "The stars of the show are the contestants and the game itself. That's why I've always insisted that I be introduced as the host and not the star. And if you want to be a good host, you have to figure a way to get the contestants to—as in the old television commercial about the military—'be all you can be.' Because if they do well, the show does well. And if the show does well, by association I do well."