See Kate Beckinsale's Reaction to That Makeout Meme With Pete Davidson

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 7 Mar. 2019 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So about that makeout session…

Over the weekend, a photo of Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale kissy kissing at a New York Rangers hockey game went viral for some pretty hilarious reasons.

Perhaps it was the PDA that got fans buzzing. Or maybe it was Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski inadvertently becoming a third wheel in the photo.

Whatever the case may be, the picture quickly became a meme that Kate couldn't ignore.

An Instagram page titled Diet Broke attempted to have some fun with the photo by labeling Antoni as one of the "wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage."

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Under Pete's face were the words, "Guys with problems from childhood who I can 'fix.'"

As captured by the Instagram handle Comments By Celebs, Kate decided to sound off on the picture writing "Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #QueerEye."

Memes aside, Kate and Pete appear to be going strong after they first sparked romance rumors at a 2019 Golden Globes after party.

Whether attending comedy shows or Saturday Night Live  after-parties together, the pair is spending more time with each other and seeing where things go.

"She has always thought he was gorgeous and funny," a source previously shared with E! News. "They have several mutual friends that have brought them together before."

Our insider added, "Kate likes dating younger guys and having fun with it. She's very youthful and young at heart so it works for her. It's easy and less pressure dating someone young who isn't looking for a serious commitment."

And for those wondering how Antoni is reacting to being part of the couple's latest PDA session, he doesn't seem bothered at all.

"Random pic of me and my frahnd no reason at all totes random love u Petey xo," the chef shared on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Beckinsale , Pete Davidson , Instagram , Memes , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Round 2

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

Grey's Anatomy

Giacomo Gianniotti on Grey's Anatomy Unlocking a New Layer of Love Between Meredith and DeLuca

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Dishes on the Duchess' Fashion Influence

Louis Tomlinson, Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson Releases Emotional New Song About Grieving His Mother's Death

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Why Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis Is So Devastating

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Arrested After Breaking in for the Second Time in 1 Year

Nikki Bella Mukbang

Nikki Bella is "Taking Applications" for A New Man! Plus, Watch Her and Brie Enjoy Some Seriously Delicious Vegan Delicacies

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.