Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Sing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" on Carpool Karaoke

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 7 Mar. 2019 6:27 AM

Can't stop singing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings?" You're not alone.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson appeared in a new preview for Carpool Karaoke on Thursday and belted out the song.

The Captain Marvel co-stars appeared to know the lyrics pretty well, too. They also couldn't resist busting out a few subtle dance moves as they cruised around Los Angeles. 

However, things took a turn after Jackson picked up a polygraph examiner named John and gave Larson a lie detector test. The Snakes on a Plane star then asked the actress a series of questions, including whether she would tell him if she didn't like his performance in a scene. He also asked her if she liked his hats and his singing voice. 

Unfortunately for Larson, the test indicated she wasn't always telling the truth.

"He's making s--t up," she said about the results.

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

Luckily, Jackson was a good sport and was willing to get hooked up, too. Turning the tables, the Oscar winner then grilled him on a series of questions, including if he ever farted during a scene.

To see both of their responses, check out the video.

Captain Marvel soars into theaters this Friday.

 

