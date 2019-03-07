Long and lean with a jet black lob, Emily Jaury dares to command our presence. Impeccably dressed in a sophisticated mix of high end designer purses and low end local designers, the Jakarta-based 24-year-old entrepreneur is the head honcho of LOVE AND FLAIR, an online boutique that she co-founded with Dewi Purwati.

Prior to the founding of her boutique, Jaury studied at USC, where she majored in business administration and graduated with a Cum Laude. Backed by her stellar academic background and natural flair for entrepreneurship, Jaury has built a steady empire at LOVE AND FLAIR by supplying local designers alongside in-house labels. With 102K followers on Instagram and counting, the Insta-savvy USC alumni's laser-sharp determination and hungry ambition reminds us of Sophia Amoruso, whose rise bears a similar beginning.

Recently, Jaury and Purnadi were crowned as one of the top 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs by Forbes Indonesia.

Ahead of International Women's Day, Jaury and I catch up over e-mail to talk about the origins of LOVE AND FLAIR, an upcoming collaboration with fashion influencer Olivia Lazuardy, and the number one de-stressing method that she swears by.