One such member who has decided to pursue a solo career is Tiffany Young. After leaving Girl's Generation in October 2017, Tiffany has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency and record label Transparent Arts before embarking on her solo music career in the US. Born in California, this gorgeous singer is growing in popularity in the West after releasing her second EP in February 2019, 'Lips on Lips'.

Known for her flawless skin and feminine features, Tiffany recently revealed her skincare and makeup routine via Vogue's Beauty Secrets series.

Scroll through to find out the exact products this K-pop star uses to achieve her glass skin complexion.