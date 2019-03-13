Ex-SNSD member, Tiffany Young Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 13 Mar. 2019 6:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you are an OG K-pop fan from the 2000s, you will definitely know Girl's Generation, known as SNSD for short. The eight member girl group was one of the first few K-pop groups to achieve international stardom and had one of the biggest fan base. S-Ones, as their fans were called, have continued to show support for each of the member's solo projects as group promotions slowed in recent years. 

One such member who has decided to pursue a solo career is Tiffany Young. After leaving Girl's Generation in October 2017, Tiffany has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency and record label Transparent Arts before embarking on her solo music career in the US. Born in California, this gorgeous singer is growing in popularity in the West after releasing her second EP in February 2019, 'Lips on Lips'. 

Known for her flawless skin and feminine features, Tiffany recently revealed her skincare and makeup routine via Vogue's Beauty Secrets series.

Scroll through to find out the exact products this K-pop star uses to achieve her glass skin complexion. 

Read

9 Asian Beauty Products To Get Your Glow On

Espoir Liquid Matte Lipstick

Espoir Liquid Matte Lipstick

SHOP

Innisfree Mineral Fit Stick Blusher

Innisfree Mineral Fit Stick Blusher

SHOP

Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter

Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter

SHOP

Article continues below

Buxom Lip Plumping Balm

Buxom Lip Plumping Balm

SHOP

3CE Mood Recipe Blush

3CE Mood Recipe Face Blush

SHOP

Laura Mercier Candleglow Sheer Perfecting Powder

Laura Mercier Candleglow Sheer Perfecting Powder

SHOP

Article continues below

Etude House Face Colour Corset

Etude House Face Color Corset

SHOP

IPKN Perfume Powder

IPKN Perfume Powder Pact

SHOP

Benefit Roller Lash Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara

SHOP

Article continues below

Innisfree Skinny Mascara

Innisfree Skinny Waterproof Microcara

SHOP

Shu Uemura Hard 9 Brow Pencil

Shu Uemura Hard 9 Formula Eyebrow Pencil

SHOP

Kate Designing Eyebrow Powder

Kate Tokyo Designing Brow Powder 3D

SHOP

Article continues below

Innisfree Skinny Brow Pencil

Innisfree Skinny Brow Pencil

SHOP

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer

SHOP

RMK Liquid Foundation

RMK Liquid Foundation

SHOP

Article continues below

Etude House Glow On oil Volume Base

Etude House Glow On Base Oil Volume

SHOP

RMK Creamy Polished Base

RMK Creamy Polished Base Primer

SHOP

Innisfree Jeju Lava Seawater Eye Serum

Innisfree Jeju Lava Seawater Eye Serum

SHOP

Article continues below

Innisfree Soybean Energy Essence

Innisfree Soybean Energy Essence EX

SHOP

Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set

Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Korean beauty , Asia , Beauty , Makeup
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Reveals the ''Biggest'' Secret About Her Appearance and It's Not What You'd Expect

Yvette King, Brows

How To Get Your Brows On Fleek, According To Yvette King

E-Comm: Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

WTF is a Tongue Turner? | E! What The Fad?!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.