by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 6 Mar. 2019 10:29 PM
The second wave of performers for the Formula 1 Singapore has finally been released and it is incredible!
Grammy award winning rapper, Cardi B has been confirmed to be the headliner for Saturday's Singapore Grand Prix concert. Joining her are heavyweights in the music industry, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Swedish House Mafia, headlining on Sunday and Friday respectively. The second wave of performers join an already spectacular lineup of artists, featuring Muse, Hans Zimmer, Fat Boy Slim and more.
Regional acts will also be taking the stage, including local crooner Glen Wee, Malaysian R&B artist NJWA and more.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
After her controversial win at the Grammys this year, which even led the rapper to deactivate her Instagram for a few days, Cardi B is definitely one of the most anticipated performances of the event.
Her album, "Invasion of Privacy" won Best Rap Album in the 2019 Grammys and we can expect her to perform some of her greatest hits. Though her set list is yet to released, fans are hoping to hear her chart-topping hits like "Drip", "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" live.
This is the first time Cardi will be in Singapore and we're hoping it will not be her last.
The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from 20 to 22 September 2019. Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix are available for purchase here.
