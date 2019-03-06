Rita Ora, Liv Lo And More Celebs To Honour International Women’s Day in Singapore

In honour of International Women's Day, Apple is introducing a brand-new series called "Made By Women" series featuring a whole host of local and international female talents. The Made By Women sessions will run from 8 to 31 March at their Orchard Road flagship store.

The series is all about highlighting talented and successful women from all fields, from art, music to photography and even coding. Singer-songwriter, Inch Chua and Fitsphere founder, Liv Lo are just two out of the 10 inspiring women who will be sharing their stories and expertise on the Today at Apple sessions.