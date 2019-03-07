When Jada Pinkett Smith announced that she was going to be hosting a new talk show, few batted an eye. Which celebrity hasn't hosted a talk show at some point these days? Welcome to the club, best of luck.

But upon its premiere last May, it soon became clear that her show, Red Table Talk—which she usually hosts with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smithwas filling the need for a voice that has resonated at this particular moment in time, delivered in this way (via Facebook Watch, so you can tune in any time) and is providing a new, multigenerational perspective which, ultimately, is an expansion of the Smith family's we're-telling-it-like-it-is style of communicating.

Celebrity news aficionados who may not have been familiar with Red Table Talk certainly heard about it last week when Pinkett Smith sat down with Jordyn Woods for the 21-year-old's first interview since becoming embroiled in controversy—which was not a randomly great get but rather a timely coincidence, as the Smith family has known Jordyn since she was a baby.

According to Essence, as of Monday the Jordyn episode had amassed more than 27 million views (watching for at least a few seconds), easily its biggest audience yet. And per Variety, its 7.5 million views (watching for at least 60 seconds) within the first 24 hours of its premiere last Friday made that episode Facebook Watch's most-watched original episode of programming ever in that time frame.