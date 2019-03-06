Music lovers may be hearing a bit less of Michael Jackson's music.

Just days after HBO premiered their controversial documentary titled Leaving Neverland, some radio stations have decided to stop playing songs from the late King of Pop.

According to CNN, stations in New Zealand and Canada have dropped Michael's hits from their playlists.

"Michael Jackson isn't currently on any MediaWorks Radio stations' playlists," Leon Wratt, the company's director for radio, said in a statement to the news network. "This is a reflection of our audiences and their preferences—it is our job to ensure our radio stations are playing the music people want to hear."