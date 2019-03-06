Pauley Perrette Returns to CBS for New Sitcom Pilot

It's the NCIS/Jane the Virgin crossover you never knew you needed!

Pauley Perrette has been cast as the lead opposite Jaime Camil, better known as Jane the Virgin's Rogelio, in the new CBS sitcom pilot Broke, which is executive-produced by Camil and Jane the Virgin EP Jennie Snyder Urman.

Broke is about an "outrageously wealthy trust fund baby," played by Camil, who is cut off by his father, so he and his wife move into her estranged sister's condo. Perrette stars as the sister, Jackie, "a tough and sharp-witted loving single mother who is struggling to raise her 9 year-old son."

Jackie manages a bar and is described as "feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch." She's not so thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister.