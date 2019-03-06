Hailey Baldwin Turns Up the Heat in Sexy V Magazine Shoot

Way to turn up the heat, Hailey Baldwin.

While much of the country faces rain, snow and another way too cold week of winter, one supermodel is keeping things hot with her latest photo shoot.

While posing for Carin Backoff and V Magazine, the newlywed served up some killer looks and an edgy glam style that has heads turning for all the right reasons.

In her first look, Hailey sports a coat and knee-high boots from Balenciaga. As for her second look, the 22-year-old opted for a sparkling YSL one-piece styled by Anna Trevelyan.

While details about the shoot remain top-secret, we're told a bigger story will be launching next week that also includes Abby Champion and more famous faces.