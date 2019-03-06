NBC
by Chris Harnick | Wed., 6 Mar. 2019 11:51 AM
Mad About You is back, but you might not be able to watch it.
Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will return as Paul and Jamie Buchman in what is being called a "limited event series." The catch? You need to have Spectrum as your cable provider to watch the series.
Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Hunt is set to direct the first episode. Danny Jacobson, co-creator of the show, will serve as executive consultant. A late 2019 premiere date is targeted.
"We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain," Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show—as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older. It's going to be great!"
A revival has been rumored and talked about for some time, but looked potentially dead in the water without a home for the series...until Spectrum came through.
The original Mad About You ran for seven seasons (164 episodes) on NBC from 1992-1999. Sony Pictures Television is producing in association with Comedy Dynamics. Reiser and Hunt are also executive producers. The show joins L.A.'s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union as a Spectrum original. Additional projects include Curfew and Manhunt.
"We are beyond thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures Television to give Mad About You an exclusive home at Spectrum Originals," Katherine Pope, head of original content at Spectrum Originals, said in a statement. "Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again."
The series originally ended with an episode directed by Hunt. In "The Final Frontier," the couple's now-adult daughter Mabel (Janeane Garafalo) describing what happened to the family over a 20 year period.
