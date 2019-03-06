Living in The Hills has been filled with ups and downs for Heidi Montag.

While she married her best friend Spencer Pratt on the MTV series, she also lost a very close gal pal by the name of Lauren Conrad.

But as excitement builds for the launch of The Hills: New Beginnings, Heidi is looking back on some of the best and worst moments that have been captured on the small screen.

"I think in my mind, looking back, the hardest scene for me to watch is when I had my surgery and I go back to Colorado to talk to my mom about it for the first time. It was really challenging and I was in so much pain, I could hardly talk," she shared in a new feature for Vogue. "I was so young and I just didn't, like, have a team behind me."