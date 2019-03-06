Bottoms up, boys!

Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, who recently reunited as the Jonas Brothers band, played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, a take on Truth or Dare, on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday. When asked to name the most famous person to have hit on him, Nick chose not to answer...which meant he and his brothers had to drink some bird saliva.

"Now, the trick with this is to smell it before you eat it," said host James Corden.

"It smells like wet dog," Kevin said. "Oh my gosh! It stays with you!"