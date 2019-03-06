Who would've thought a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice and texts with a man named John Blizzard would be the center of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama? Not us, but here we are in season nine and everyone is taking sides regarding the drama between Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley and now Teddi Mellencamp.

In the Wednesday, March 5 episode of RHOBH, LVP's husband Ken Todd broke out the texts between Teddi and Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard. Teddi previously showed LVP a cropped version of the texts, leaving out her part where she agreed bring up the dog while cameras were rolling. Ken got his hands on the text exchange he called Teddi a "f—king liar."

However, in her blog, Teddi hit back.