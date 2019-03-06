Gigi Hadid's New Vogue Cover Draws Ire in Hong Kong

It seems like Gigi Hadid hasn't been forgiven by the Chinese people for her previous transgressions.

The supermodel, who appears alongside Chinese model Sun Fei Fei, on the debut cover of Vogue Hong Kong this month faced a flurry of acrid comments and negative criticism on Instagram as soon as the three covers were posted.

Shot by notable fashion photographer Nick Knight, both models wear the latest Chanel haute couture collection in a futuristic setting, along with the cover line, "We have landed", signifying launch of the latest edition of Vogue.

But there has been backlash against Vogue's choice to feature Hadid on the cover of a magazine based in a predominantly Chinese country. Many commenters also referenced Hadid's allegedly "racist" actions against Chinese people in the past — in 2017, Hadid was filmed joking and making squinty eyes in an apparent attempt to mimic a Buddha cookie she was eating.