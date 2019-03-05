2NE1's Park Bom Teases Her First Solo Album On Instagram

Ahead of the launch of her upcoming solo album, 2NE1's Park Bom has dropped a teaser image on her Instagram.

The teaser visual features a hanging bower of white flowers and an empty chair in a lush forest, along with the word "Spring", which many fans are speculating to be the title of the album. Spring is traditionally the season of new beginnings, and is a season of renewal, which could possibly hint at one of the meanings behind the K-pop star's choice of title — this is her first solo album in eight years, after all.

Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote, "Finally… My solo album is dropping… I can't believe it (((o(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)o)))♡ "