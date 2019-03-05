2NE1's Park Bom Teases Her First Solo Album On Instagram

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 5 Mar. 2019 10:33 PM

Ahead of the launch of her upcoming solo album, 2NE1's Park Bom has dropped a teaser image on her Instagram.

The teaser visual features a hanging bower of white flowers and an empty chair in a lush forest, along with the word "Spring", which many fans are speculating to be the title of the album. Spring is traditionally the season of new beginnings, and is a season of renewal, which could possibly hint at one of the meanings behind the K-pop star's choice of title — this is her first solo album in eight years, after all.

Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote, "Finally… My solo album is dropping… I can't believe it (((o(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)o)))♡ "

Since the announcement of her return to the world of K-pop, Park has received nothing but excitement from fans and fellow idols alike. Likewise, eagle-eyed fans spotted that her 2NE1 teammates, Sandara Park and MINZY, were quick to double tap on this teaser image.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Park Bom would be making her comeback in March with a solo album that would be produced by Brave Brothers, and feature Sandara Park in one of the songs.

The date for the release of her album has now been confirmed to be 13 March.

