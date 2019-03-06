11 Incredibly Empowering Quotes From Female Celebrities

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 6 Mar. 2019 5:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman." Iron lady Margaret Thatcher couldn't have put it better! This International Women's Day, we're celebrating the women that inspire us, empower us and make us dream. Whether it is Rihanna's unapologetically bold statements to Oprah Winfrey's motivational meesage (yas kween!), these fierce females are the guiding lights for a better tomorrow. Scroll through for a dose of positivity as we celebrate women everywhere!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

"Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore."

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift

"Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you, and inspire you."

Beyonce, City of Hope

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

Beyoncé

"Women have to work much harder to make it in this world. It really pisses me off that women don't get the same opportunities as men do, or money for that matter. Because let's face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define our values and to define what's sexy and what's feminine, and that's bullshit. At the end of the day, it's not about equal rights, it's about how we think. We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves."

Article continues below

Oprah Winfrey

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

"Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness."

Ariana Grande

Instagram

Ariana Grande

"I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man's past, present or future property/possession. I do not belong to anyone but myself and neither do you."

ESC: Golden Globes Dress Stories, Emma Watson

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Emma Watson

"If I asked a young boy what superhero they looked up to, I feel a lot fewer would say a female one or would ever use an example of a female one, than in reverse, which is a shame. We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolises women as much as men."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Serena Williams

"The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble."

Rihanna, 2015 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rihanna

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

Lupita Nyong'o, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

"I hope that my presence on your screen and my face in magazines may lead you young girls on a beautiful journey, that you will feel validation of your external beauty, but also get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside."

Article continues below

Madonna

Clasos

Madonna

"I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay."

Angelina Jolie

Clasos

Angelina Jolie

"There is no greater pillar of stability than a strong, free, and educated woman."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , Celebrities , Taylor Swift , Madonna , Oprah Winfrey , Ariana Grande , Beyoncé , Lady Gaga
Latest News
Jason Momoa, CinemaCon 2017

Jason Momoa's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing Over Reported Engine Fire

Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Peter Thomas Arrested for Alleged Check Fraud

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson Celebrates ''Epic'' Bachelorette Party With Dancing With the Stars Besties

American Idol, Alejandro Aranda

American Idol Declares the Best Audition of All Time

Imani, Botched 514

Will Imani Sacrifice Having a Baby to Fix Her Botched Bottom?

Survivor

Survivor Finally Feeds Its Edge of Extinction Inhabitants

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.