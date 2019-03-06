11 Incredibly Empowering Quotes From Female Celebrities

"If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman." Iron lady Margaret Thatcher couldn't have put it better! This International Women's Day, we're celebrating the women that inspire us, empower us and make us dream. Whether it is Rihanna 's unapologetically bold statements to Oprah Winfrey 's motivational meesage (yas kween!), these fierce females are the guiding lights for a better tomorrow. Scroll through for a dose of positivity as we celebrate women everywhere!

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Lady Gaga "Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Taylor Swift "Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you, and inspire you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope Beyoncé "Women have to work much harder to make it in this world. It really pisses me off that women don't get the same opportunities as men do, or money for that matter. Because let's face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define our values and to define what's sexy and what's feminine, and that's bullshit. At the end of the day, it's not about equal rights, it's about how we think. We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Oprah Winfrey "Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness."

Instagram Ariana Grande "I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man's past, present or future property/possession. I do not belong to anyone but myself and neither do you."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Emma Watson "If I asked a young boy what superhero they looked up to, I feel a lot fewer would say a female one or would ever use an example of a female one, than in reverse, which is a shame. We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolises women as much as men."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Serena Williams "The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Rihanna "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o "I hope that my presence on your screen and my face in magazines may lead you young girls on a beautiful journey, that you will feel validation of your external beauty, but also get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside."

Clasos Madonna "I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay."