Books by Boss Ladies We Love

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., 8 Mar. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Boss Books for Boss Ladies

We love a good inspiring tale as much as the next, but since it's International Women's Day it feels particularly relevant. 

Who doesn't want to be told to live their best by Oprah? Or learn a little bit about Michelle Obama's path? Or, hey, we're here for Joanna Gaines' home décor tips, too. Books are always a welcome break from reality, but when we can learn about the things that make the women we admire who they are—even better.

Trust us when we say this list has got all our favorite ladies, so what are you waiting for? 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction & Purpose by Oprah Winfrey

BUY IT: $19 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Homebody by Joanna Gaines

BUY IT: $40 at Anthropologie

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Becoming by Michelle Obama

BUY IT: $20 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Yes Please by Amy Poehler

BUY IT: $13 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

BUY IT: $14 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You by Jessica Alba

BUY IT: $12 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling

BUY IT: $12 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Seriously...I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres

BUY IT: $9 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rimes

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Bossypants by Tina Fey

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare by Gabourey Sidibe

BUY IT: $5 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer

BUY IT: $11 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me by Lily Collins

BUY IT: $8 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

My Life So Far by Jane Fonda

BUY IT: $16 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

I'm the One That I Want by Margaret Cho

BUY IT: $14 at Amazon

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boss Book for Boss Ladies

Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She "Learned" by Lena Dunham

BUY IT: $11 at Amazon

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , International Women's Day , Michelle Obama , Oprah Winfrey , Joanna Gaines , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office

Boss Looks for the Office

E-Comm: Sweatpants That Are Comfy & Cool

Sweatpants That Are Comfy and Cool

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay Dishes on Wedding Planning and Her Picks for the Next Bachelorette

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B and Offset Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

Jana Kramer Mom2Mom

Jana Kramer & Carissa Culiner Get Very Candid About Parenting a Baby Boy During E!'s Mom2Mom Premiere!

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Pack on Adorable PDA at His Movie Premiere

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.