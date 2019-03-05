Lana Condor Reveals Her Past Struggle With an Eating Disorder

Lana Condor is opening up about body image.

The 21-year-old To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress gets candid about her relationship with food and the pressure to maintain a certain shape in her cover story for Elle Canada's April issue.

"I look at my friends, and I'm like, 'You're f--king gorgeous.' But they feel like they're fat and ugly," Condor tells Elle. "I don't know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologize [for their physical imperfections]."

When asked if she feels that same pressure, Condor replies, "I mean, take away the word 'actor' and just keep 21-year-old: It's hard."