Chris thought that Colton would have landed on more of the production crew, so he wasn't all that worried.

"In all seriousness, I thought there were people on the other side. I thought he was pissed at me and pissed at us and just needed his moment, but there were people there. When I opened the gate and I realized everyone was gone, and it was just darkness in the middle of Portugal...he was just a ghost, gone."

Chris then thought he would be able to quickly find Colton, but that turned out to not be the case.

"After a few minutes, I quickly realized we lost the Bachelor. Like we don't know where he is at all, and we're yelling and we're running around, I thought I heard him, I thought I heard some dogs, so I'm sprinting down the street, and I'm yelling his name like a lunatic. And then I'm calling back to the United States, like, guys, what are your thoughts? I'm like, at some point, we have to call the authorities. We decided we were going to give it about five more minutes and we were going to call the cops."