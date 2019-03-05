Luke Perry's daughter is speaking out about her father's death.

Sophie Perry is expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support that friends, family and strangers have been offering in the wake of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's death. "In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," she writes on her Instagram. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

Understandably, the young adult is still reeling over the death of the 52-year-old and asks for patience while she copes with the loss. She shares, "I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love (sic)."