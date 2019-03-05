Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Congratulations are in order for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

The OG Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she wrote on the social network. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance#MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Of course, her former cast members were thrilled about the news.

"Omg Omg Omg!!!!" Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote in the comments section. "I'm so freaking happy for you."

"OMG I'M SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added.

"You deserve the world and I love him!!"

Pauly DelVecchio—a.k.a DJ Pauly D—also wrote "Congrats Sam!!!"