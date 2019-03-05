Justin Stephens/CBS
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 5 Mar. 2019 10:46 AM
Justin Stephens/CBS
Diane Lockhart's fight is just getting started. E! News has your exclusive first look at The Good Fight season three's stunning new gallery photos featuring series stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo and more.
The new season of The Good Fight picks up where season two left off. Diane Lockhart is still struggling to find her place in a world she thinks has gone crazy. At odds with the Trump administration, Diane…joins the resistance. But is the resistance all that sane?
Meanwhile, Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with the new world order where those with the best story trump facts. Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) is balancing being a new mother with an ever-growing workload and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new antagonist in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer as corrupt as they come.
Season three also stars Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, Michael Boatman as Julius Cain and Nyambi Nyambi as Jay Dipersia.
See the new photos below.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Michael Sheen is a new addition for the third season. He'll interact quite a bit with Rose Leslie's character, but Sheen had previous ties to Christine Baranski—when he was dating Sarah Silverman she told the world he named his private parts after Baranski.
"In the middle of shooting that scene, he looked at me and said, ‘You know, I never said that about my penis. He said, ‘It was Sarah, my then-girlfriend,'" Baranski told EW. "And I said, ‘It's fine. However I'm associated with you is an honor, Michael.'"
Justin Stephens/CBS
Delroy Lindo returns for his third season as named partner at the fictional firm.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Rose Leslie is back as the scandal-prone Maia Rindell. Her character has survived tangles with the feds, but can she handle Michael Sheen's character?
Article continues below
Justin Stephens/CBS
After his character beat deportation, Nyambi Nyambi's character returns as the firm's first investigator.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Cush Jumbo's character is now a single mom with big work ambitions. She's got the support of her ex's mother, played by Andrea Martin.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Now an investigator at the firm, Sarah Steele's character takes on even more responsibilities in the new season.
Article continues below
Justin Stephens/CBS
Audra McDonald's character contends with scandal, both personal and professional, in the new season.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Michael Boatman's character is still the conservative voice at the firm, but he's got bigger ambitions than making name partner.
Justin Stephens/CBS
Christine Baranski returns for her 10th season as Diane Lockhart. She's still struggling with the reality that Donald Trump is president, working on her marriage and just trying to keep it all together in a crazy world.
Article continues below
The Good Fight season three premieres Thursday, March 14 on CBS All Access.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?