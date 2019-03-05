All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Returning From The Military in 2019

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 5 Mar. 2019 8:40 PM

Taecyeon, Lee Min Ho

Much to annoyance of hardcore K-pop and K-drama fans out there, if your bias is a man, then he is likely to disappear from the entertainment industry for a solid two years. Why? Well, in South Korea, all men who are deemed physically and mentally fit have to go through compulsory military training.

Unlike Singapore, there is a longer period of time to enlist. So long as you are an adult male below 30 years of age, you can enlist for military service at any time. It is the duty of all Korean male citizens and that includes celebrities. 

It is seen to be their patriotic duty and anyone who tries to evade enlistment is met with legal consequences and a negative public opinion. In mid-July last year, the South Korean government has announced that they will be reducing the conscription duration, which is great news for fans and celebs alike.

Fans will also be glad to know that many of the favourite Korean hotties will be discharged this year. This means... we will finally get to see more of these handsome stars who dropped off the public radar in light of their military duties. 

Here are the 15 oppas you can expect to see on your TV screens soon!

Korean Actor Park Bo-Gum is Coming To Singapore

G-Dragon, Big Bang

Getty Images

G-Dragon (BigBang)

Despite numerous rumours of preferential treatment during his military service, BigBang's leader, G-Dragon is set to finish his Military Service late October 2019, even though there are speculations that he might be discharged even earlier. 

Kim Ha Neul

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kang Ha-Neul

29-year-old actor, Kang Ha-Neul is reported to be done with his military service mid May 2019. 

Kim Soo Hyun

Getty Images

Kim Soo-Hyun

Korean cutie Kim Soo-Hyun, was recently promoted to sergeant ranking due to outstanding conduct in the military. Many fans of the actor are in high anticipation for his release on 1 July 2019. 

Taeyang, Big Bang

Getty Images

Taeyang (BigBang)

Lead singer of massively successful K-pop group, BigBang, Taeyang will be done with military service mid-November 2019. His wife, Min Hyo-rin must be very pleased with this news. 

Jung Yong Hwa, CNBLUE

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jung Yong-Hwa (CNBLUE)

Lead singer of K-boy band, CNBLUE, Jung Yong-Hwa will be discharged early November 2019. Will he be going solo after? Only time will tell. 

Kyuhyun, Super Junior

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kyuhyun (Super Junior)

One of the lead singers in the 11-member Super Junior K-pop group, Kyuhyun (who happens to be the maknae) will be done with his military duties late April 2019. 

Ji Chang Wook

VCG/Getty Images

Ji Chang-Wook

Star of K-dramas such as 'Healer' and 'Suspicious Partner', Ji Chang-Wook is set to be done with his military service on 27 April 2019. 

2PM, Taecyeon

Getty Images

Taecyeon, 2PM

The dashing Taecyeon from K-pop group 2PM seem to be doing very well in the military. He has been promoted to sergeant due to outstanding conduct and will be discharged in June 2019.  

Beenzino

Getty Images

Beenzino

Rapper Beenzino has reportedly been discharged in February 2019, much to the delight of his fans who are hungry for new music. 

Big Bang, T.O.P

Getty Images

T.O.P (BigBang)

After the controversies that surrounded TOP as he enlisted, fans are still hoping that there would not be any delays with his discharge which is set to be on 27 June 2019. 

Joo Won

Getty Images

Joo Won

The 'Good Doctor', Joo Won has been discharged from military service in February 2019 and fans can't wait to this serious actor's next big project. 

Lee Min Ho

Getty Images

Lee Min-Ho

We'd take Lee Min-Ho over flowers any day! The Hallyu star is anticipated to be discharged on 25 April 2019 and fans are excited to watch him on the big screen again. 

MBLAQ, Seungho

Getty Images

Seungho (MBLAQ)

Fans can yell, "Oh, Yeah" as MBLAQ's leader, Seungho will be out of the military in June 2019. 

Big Bang, Daesung

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Daesung (BigBang)

Known to be a pro at Korean variety programmes, many fans are excited for Daesung from BigBang to be discharged on 11 November this year. 

2AM, Im Seulong

TPG/Getty Images

Im Seulong (2AM)

One quarter of the 2AM quartet will be back to join the group in October 2019 when he is discharged. 

