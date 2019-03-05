All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Returning From The Military in 2019

Much to annoyance of hardcore K-pop and K-drama fans out there, if your bias is a man, then he is likely to disappear from the entertainment industry for a solid two years. Why? Well, in South Korea, all men who are deemed physically and mentally fit have to go through compulsory military training.

Unlike Singapore, there is a longer period of time to enlist. So long as you are an adult male below 30 years of age, you can enlist for military service at any time. It is the duty of all Korean male citizens and that includes celebrities.

It is seen to be their patriotic duty and anyone who tries to evade enlistment is met with legal consequences and a negative public opinion. In mid-July last year, the South Korean government has announced that they will be reducing the conscription duration, which is great news for fans and celebs alike.

Fans will also be glad to know that many of the favourite Korean hotties will be discharged this year. This means... we will finally get to see more of these handsome stars who dropped off the public radar in light of their military duties.

Here are the 15 oppas you can expect to see on your TV screens soon!