K-Pop Band TXT Broke Records With Their Debut Music Video

Mon., 4 Mar. 2019

TXT

Big Hit Entertainment

If you haven't watched new K-pop boy band TXT's new "Crown" video, we suggest you do.

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai,rocketed to the top of the charts over night within hours of releasing their debut MV.

It's an upbeat number with slick dance choreography, and colourful visuals and graphics, so it's no shocker that it would top the music charts easily. Currently counting 11.9 million views and counting on YouTube, the boy band has already casually broken several records.

First off, "Crown" has officially become the most liked K-pop debut MV in the first 24 hours. This far outstrips that of recent K-pop addition ITZY, who debuted their MV, "Dalla Dalla" earlier this year.

The Dream Chapter: STAR is the first debut album by a K-pop boy group to ever reach #1 on US iTunes, and is currently number one in over 40 iTunes charts worldwide.

It currently ranks #3 on YouTube's trending feed.

Not bad for a rookie band, but considering that they come from the same parent company as BTS, is it any wonder?

Watch the music video below.

