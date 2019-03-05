Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 5 Mar. 2019 5:51 PM
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Busy urbanites are always on the go, which is why multi-purpose products are growing in popularity. Designed to either combat multiple concerns at one go, or to be used on different parts of your body, they fit perfectly into your everyday routine as they shorten the time you take to get ready as well. Here, six dual-action productions that not only benefit your skin but also calm your senses so you look and feed good.
Imagine applying a nourishing oil all over your skin to dissolve all traces of makeup. Its organic, cold-pressed plant oils lifts makeup, dirt and impurities while respecting your skin's natural lipid barrier so your skin is thoroughly cleansed and nourished at once. Moreover, it also contains pure and organic essential oils that have an uplifting effect on your senses, perfect for relieving stress at the end of every day.
Perfect for infusing skin with a dose of hydration, this facial mist is packed with humectants like hyaluronic acid and Okinawa red algae which plumps skin. Moreover, it also contains hadasei-3 anti-ageing complexion and Japanese superfoods to protect the skin from free radical damage that can dull skin. Plus, it has a refreshing scent that is perfect as a pick-me-up anytime during the day.
If you're looking for the ultimate product to treat your skin at the end of the day, look no further than this deeply replenishing face oil. A combination of orchid extract, squalane and camellia seed oil draws moisture into skin while strengthening skin's ability to retain moisture so your complexion remains plump and dewy. At the same time, jasmine sambac oil has a luxurious floral scent that relaxes your mind and makes you feel utterly pampered.
Beyond a night-use moisturiser that deeply replenishes skin with hydration, this night cream is a delight to your senses. Thanks to its velvety texture, it cocoons your skin in a luxurious veil, infusing it with moisture. At the same time, your skin is bathed in a concoction of maca and hawthorn extracts to neutralise free radical damage, inhibit dark spots and boost skin radiance. Plus, it has a relaxing fragrance featuring the white Lotus accord to soothe your mind and prepare you for a restful slumber.
If you're going through a stressful period, be it at work or in your personal life, pamper yourself with Aromatherapy Associates top quality bath oils. Choose Deep Relax, a blend of vetiver, camomile and sandalwood that acts as a natural sedative and gradually slows down your brain activity. This switches off an overactive mind so you can have a deep and restorative sleep. All you have to do is apply a small amount onto your skin, cup your hands and inhale deeply before luxuriating in a bath for about 20 minutes. Not only will you get a good night's sleep, it also keeps your skin nourished and soft.
