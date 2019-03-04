The wedding countdown is on for Rachel Lindsay.

The reality star of Bachelor and Bachelorette fame recently confirmed her wedding to winner Bryan Abasolo is slated for August in the Caribbean. With a time and location set, her road to the aisle is officially in motion, but don't expect cameras on the day they said "I do."

"It will not be televised," she confirmed to E! News. "I think people think you have to have...'Oh, you're getting big, they're going to give you a televised wedding,' which I kind of feel I was guilty of that as well, and then I realized, 'Ok, they don't have to.' But, then I still wanted it just because I was in such a mode like, 'Oh, well we got engaged on TV, we're going to continue to share this moment with people who've been invested in our relationship,' and then as time went on and we're so in our world and not on camera in that way, I'm kind of like, 'You know what? Everything we've done has been so public, I am actually looking forward to the privacy of our own wedding and doing our wedding our way,' because if we did it on TV, it would be a production and so, we would have to listen to people say 'Stand here, sit here,' you know?"