Luke Perryis being remembered as the lighthearted, funny guy that fans grew to know and love.

The lovable actor died on Monday from complications from a stroke and people are reflecting on his journey to stardom.

The star was thrust into the spotlight on Oct. 4, 1990, when the hit teen show Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered, introducing the world to his bad boy character, Dylan McKay. It was one of the first roles he nabbed since he trekked from a small town in Ohio all the way to Los Angeles, Calif. and he had yet to become accustomed to the ins and outs of being on a set.

In one of his first interviews with E! News, Luke and co-star Shannen Doherty reflected on what it was like on the set of the mega-popular show. "It's okay to mess around every once in awhile, but when they say, 'it's picture,' everyone is on top of it," the star shared in the video from 1990.