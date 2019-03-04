Luke Perry Dead at 52: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

Mark Davis/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 4 Mar. 2019 1:00 PM
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Pop culture hearts are breaking around the world today following the passing of Luke Perry.
The actor of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale fame died on Monday morning, days after reportedly suffering a stroke, E! News has confirmed.
The 52-year-old star was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," his rep told E! News in a statement. "No further details will be released at this time."
Social media messages of love and sadness poured in on the heels of the devastating news, particularly from his famed co-stars of years past.
"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," longtime co-star Ian Ziering wrote on Instagram. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it."
"With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away," fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 star Christine Elise McCarthy wrote online. "I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short."
Cut too short, but incredibly full. Take a look back at the star's special life in E!'s gallery below:
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
After countless auditions, the Ohio native landed his first role as Ned Bates on the soap opera Loving in the late '80s.
mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images
After a few years of soap opera work, Perry landed the role of a lifetime as resident rebel Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The show lasted for 10 seasons and became a cult classic.
Ron Galella/WireImage
The success of the show turned Perry and his castmates into breakout stars and helped them amass significant fan followings.
Article continues below
Tammie Arroyo / Contributor
On the personal front, he wed Minnie Sharp in 1993 and the two calling it quits in 2003. At the time of his death, he was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Perry became a dad times two during his marriage to Sharp, first to son Jack in 1997 and then to daughter Sophie in 2000.
Diyah Pera/The CW
Perry landed a variety of roles on TV shows in his years after 90210, from Oz and Jeremiah to John from Cincinnati. In 2017, he was cast in The CW's new show, Riverdale.
Article continues below
The CW
He appeared on Riverdale as Fred Andrews for three seasons of the show. At the time of his passing, he had also been cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Scott Lancer.
CW
In 2015, he faced a colorectal cancer scare after a colonoscopy revealed precancerous growths. Just days after reportedly suffering a stroke in March 2019, Perry passed away surrounded by his loved ones.
Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's Third Wheel Reaction to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Make Out Is a Mood
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?