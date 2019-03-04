Molly Ringwald and More Stars React to Luke Perry's Death

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 4 Mar. 2019 10:29 AM
Hollywood is mourning the death of Luke Perry.
In case you missed the news, E! News confirmed Monday morning that the Riverdale and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke.
The actor was first hospitalized in Los Angeles last Wednesday. And while his condition was kept private, a rep for Luke previously shot down rumors that the actor was in a coma.
Pop culture fans will easily remember Luke from when he rose to fame playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s. Most recently, he played Archie's dad on the hit CW series Riverdale.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," a statement from CW read. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."
Away from the small screen, Luke was a proud dad to two children including son Jack Perry—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie Perry, from a previous marriage to Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.
As soon as the news broke of Luke's passing, Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't help but share their fond memories of the talented star.
From longtime co-stars to close friends, many took to social media and paid their respects to the actor. Take a look at some of the moving tributes below.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering) on
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
RIP Luke Perry. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g6rR5lqLUG— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.— scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on
Oh God. I’m heart sick. I love you Luke. You were an angel and a friend to me. Loss for words. #LukePerry— emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
My heart hurts 💔 One of my first jobs was a guest appearance on 90210. My scenes were with Luke. I had a crush on him for so long and getting to work with him was a dream come true. I just remember him being a super humble and really nice guy.
A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on
When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family.— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
A post shared by Christine Elise McCarthy (@christineelisemccarthy) on
Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.— Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019
The first person I remember watching on TV and thinking “that guy is cool” was Luke Perry. He made a kid from BK wanna go to Baja to surf for the weekend. My heart goes out to his loved ones. He will be missed.— Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 4, 2019
Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3
Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school 🙊) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I've always heard he was a really great person. 😔 Praying for his family & kids.... Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌥— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019
#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️— Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔
A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on
I just heard about Luke. I am beyond shock and disbelief. So tragic to lose him so young. My heart is with his family. Goodbye, Old Friend. #RIPLukePerry— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) March 4, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luke's family during this difficult time.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?